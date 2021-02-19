Ad Manum Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, down 26.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore in December 2020 down 26.33% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2020 up 57.97% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2020 down 25.31% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2019.

Ad Manum Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.98 in December 2019.

Ad Manum Fin shares closed at 13.54 on February 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given -24.36% returns over the last 6 months and 11.72% over the last 12 months.