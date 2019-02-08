Ad Manum Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore, down 45.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore in December 2018 down 45.17% from Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2018 up 130.52% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2018 down 3.16% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2017.

Ad Manum Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2017.

Ad Manum Fin shares closed at 26.80 on January 31, 2019 (BSE)