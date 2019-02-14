Action Financia Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, down 14.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in December 2018 down 14.12% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018 down 97.65% from Rs. 3.68 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2018 down 94.33% from Rs. 5.64 crore in December 2017.

Action Financia EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.94 in December 2017.

Action Financia shares closed at 7.38 on February 12, 2019 (BSE)