Action Const Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 343.96 crore, up 37.04% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 343.96 crore in September 2018 up 37.04% from Rs. 250.99 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.41 crore in September 2018 up 12.79% from Rs. 11.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.72 crore in September 2018 up 26.83% from Rs. 19.49 crore in September 2017.

Action Const EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2017.

Action Const shares closed at 94.65 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -48.19% returns over the last 6 months and 11.88% over the last 12 months.