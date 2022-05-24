 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Action Const Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 511.36 crore, up 11.8% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Action Construction Equipment are:

Net Sales at Rs 511.36 crore in March 2022 up 11.8% from Rs. 457.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.02 crore in March 2022 down 7.25% from Rs. 38.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.27 crore in March 2022 down 7.42% from Rs. 57.54 crore in March 2021.

Action Const EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.42 in March 2021.

Action Const shares closed at 195.20 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.37% returns over the last 6 months and 15.43% over the last 12 months.

Action Construction Equipment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 511.36 436.58 457.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 511.36 436.58 457.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 429.48 353.00 380.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.74 0.59 0.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.13 -5.24 -19.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.58 24.68 19.01
Depreciation 3.91 3.95 3.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.82 24.10 26.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.95 35.50 46.47
Other Income 5.41 5.01 7.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.36 40.50 54.04
Interest 4.25 3.44 2.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.11 37.06 51.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.11 37.06 51.06
Tax 9.09 9.51 12.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.02 27.54 38.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.02 27.54 38.84
Equity Share Capital 23.82 23.82 22.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.02 2.31 3.42
Diluted EPS 3.02 2.31 3.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.02 2.31 3.42
Diluted EPS 3.02 2.31 3.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 11:34 am
