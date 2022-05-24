Action Const Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 511.36 crore, up 11.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 511.36 crore in March 2022 up 11.8% from Rs. 457.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.02 crore in March 2022 down 7.25% from Rs. 38.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.27 crore in March 2022 down 7.42% from Rs. 57.54 crore in March 2021.

Action Const EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.42 in March 2021.

Action Const shares closed at 195.20 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.37% returns over the last 6 months and 15.43% over the last 12 months.