Action Const Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 299.65 crore, down 18.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 299.65 crore in March 2019 down 18.45% from Rs. 367.46 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2019 down 42.99% from Rs. 21.46 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.64 crore in March 2019 down 37.1% from Rs. 40.76 crore in March 2018.

Action Const EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.04 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.83 in March 2018.

Action Const shares closed at 94.65 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -1.92% returns over the last 6 months and -47.98% over the last 12 months.