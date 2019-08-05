Action Const Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 293.36 crore, down 12.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 293.36 crore in June 2019 down 12.75% from Rs. 336.23 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.92 crore in June 2019 down 28.43% from Rs. 16.65 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.72 crore in June 2019 down 17.5% from Rs. 28.75 crore in June 2018.

Action Const EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.42 in June 2018.

Action Const shares closed at 94.65 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given 10.70% returns over the last 6 months and -38.00% over the last 12 months.