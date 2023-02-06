 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Action Const Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 555.30 crore, up 27.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Action Construction Equipment are:

Net Sales at Rs 555.30 crore in December 2022 up 27.19% from Rs. 436.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.71 crore in December 2022 up 62.33% from Rs. 27.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.67 crore in December 2022 up 52.24% from Rs. 44.45 crore in December 2021.

Action Construction Equipment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 555.30 491.33 436.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 555.30 491.33 436.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 409.53 358.63 353.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.27 -3.13 -5.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.45 23.47 24.68
Depreciation 4.29 3.88 3.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.95 66.98 24.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.35 41.50 35.50
Other Income 5.03 7.18 5.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.38 48.68 40.50
Interest 3.11 2.13 3.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.27 46.55 37.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 60.27 46.55 37.06
Tax 15.56 10.89 9.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.71 35.66 27.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.71 35.66 27.54
Equity Share Capital 23.82 23.82 23.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.75 2.99 2.31
Diluted EPS 3.75 2.99 2.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.75 2.99 2.31
Diluted EPS 3.75 2.99 2.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
