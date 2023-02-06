Action Const Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 555.30 crore, up 27.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 555.30 crore in December 2022 up 27.19% from Rs. 436.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.71 crore in December 2022 up 62.33% from Rs. 27.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.67 crore in December 2022 up 52.24% from Rs. 44.45 crore in December 2021.