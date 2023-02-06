English
    Action Const Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 555.30 crore, up 27.19% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Action Construction Equipment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 555.30 crore in December 2022 up 27.19% from Rs. 436.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.71 crore in December 2022 up 62.33% from Rs. 27.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.67 crore in December 2022 up 52.24% from Rs. 44.45 crore in December 2021.

    Action Construction Equipment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations555.30491.33436.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations555.30491.33436.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials409.53358.63353.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.27-3.13-5.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.4523.4724.68
    Depreciation4.293.883.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.9566.9824.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.3541.5035.50
    Other Income5.037.185.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.3848.6840.50
    Interest3.112.133.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.2746.5537.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax60.2746.5537.06
    Tax15.5610.899.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.7135.6627.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.7135.6627.54
    Equity Share Capital23.8223.8223.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.752.992.31
    Diluted EPS3.752.992.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.752.992.31
    Diluted EPS3.752.992.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited