Action Const Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 400.44 crore, up 38.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 400.44 crore in December 2020 up 38.43% from Rs. 289.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.95 crore in December 2020 up 145.34% from Rs. 12.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.66 crore in December 2020 up 101.91% from Rs. 24.10 crore in December 2019.

Action Const EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.11 in December 2019.

Action Const shares closed at 131.65 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 137.64% returns over the last 6 months and 52.46% over the last 12 months.