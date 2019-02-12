Action Const Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 362.64 crore, up 29.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 362.64 crore in December 2018 up 29.94% from Rs. 279.07 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.87 crore in December 2018 down 9.39% from Rs. 16.41 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.50 crore in December 2018 down 0.8% from Rs. 28.73 crore in December 2017.

Action Const EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.40 in December 2017.

Action Const shares closed at 94.65 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -32.73% returns over the last 6 months and -45.88% over the last 12 months.