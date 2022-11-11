 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Action Const Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 491.83 crore, up 36.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Action Construction Equipment are:

Net Sales at Rs 491.83 crore in September 2022 up 36.28% from Rs. 360.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.97 crore in September 2022 up 48.18% from Rs. 22.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.00 crore in September 2022 up 38.1% from Rs. 36.93 crore in September 2021.

Action Const EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in September 2021.

Action Const shares closed at 315.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.36% returns over the last 6 months and 23.21% over the last 12 months.

Action Construction Equipment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 491.83 497.68 360.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 491.83 497.68 360.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 358.76 404.24 295.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.13 2.82 -13.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.79 22.54 20.13
Depreciation 3.97 4.66 3.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.37 27.37 22.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.07 36.06 30.85
Other Income 5.96 24.87 2.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.03 60.92 33.15
Interest 2.13 2.16 3.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.90 58.77 29.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.90 58.77 29.83
Tax 11.04 13.50 6.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.86 45.27 22.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.86 45.27 22.91
Minority Interest 0.11 -1.77 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.97 43.49 22.92
Equity Share Capital 23.82 23.82 23.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.85 3.65 2.01
Diluted EPS 2.85 3.65 2.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.85 3.65 2.01
Diluted EPS 2.85 3.65 2.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am
