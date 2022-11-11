English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Action Const Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 491.83 crore, up 36.28% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Action Construction Equipment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 491.83 crore in September 2022 up 36.28% from Rs. 360.90 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.97 crore in September 2022 up 48.18% from Rs. 22.92 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.00 crore in September 2022 up 38.1% from Rs. 36.93 crore in September 2021.

    Action Const EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in September 2021.

    Close

    Action Const shares closed at 315.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.36% returns over the last 6 months and 23.21% over the last 12 months.

    Action Construction Equipment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations491.83497.68360.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations491.83497.68360.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials358.76404.24295.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.132.82-13.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.7922.5420.13
    Depreciation3.974.663.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.3727.3722.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.0736.0630.85
    Other Income5.9624.872.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.0360.9233.15
    Interest2.132.163.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.9058.7729.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.9058.7729.83
    Tax11.0413.506.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.8645.2722.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.8645.2722.91
    Minority Interest0.11-1.770.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.9743.4922.92
    Equity Share Capital23.8223.8223.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.853.652.01
    Diluted EPS2.853.652.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.853.652.01
    Diluted EPS2.853.652.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Action Const #Action Construction Equipment #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am