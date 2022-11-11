Action Const Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 491.83 crore, up 36.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 491.83 crore in September 2022 up 36.28% from Rs. 360.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.97 crore in September 2022 up 48.18% from Rs. 22.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.00 crore in September 2022 up 38.1% from Rs. 36.93 crore in September 2021.

Action Const EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in September 2021.

Action Const shares closed at 315.85 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.36% returns over the last 6 months and 23.21% over the last 12 months.