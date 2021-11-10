Action Const Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 360.90 crore, up 34.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 360.90 crore in September 2021 up 34.5% from Rs. 268.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.92 crore in September 2021 up 57.03% from Rs. 14.60 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.93 crore in September 2021 up 41.71% from Rs. 26.06 crore in September 2020.

Action Const EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.29 in September 2020.

Action Const shares closed at 262.45 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.31% returns over the last 6 months and 243.75% over the last 12 months.