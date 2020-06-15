Action Const Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 305.47 crore, up 1.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.47 crore in March 2020 up 1.94% from Rs. 299.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.63 crore in March 2020 up 11.68% from Rs. 12.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.90 crore in March 2020 up 1.17% from Rs. 25.60 crore in March 2019.

Action Const EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Action Const shares closed at 94.65 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given 33.22% returns over the last 6 months and -8.95% over the last 12 months.