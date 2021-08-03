Action Const Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 321.50 crore, up 218.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 321.50 crore in June 2021 up 218.42% from Rs. 100.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.31 crore in June 2021 up 550.19% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.62 crore in June 2021 up 1306.03% from Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2020.

Action Const EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2020.

Action Const shares closed at 255.50 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.47% returns over the last 6 months and 357.07% over the last 12 months.