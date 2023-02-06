 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Action Const Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 556.33 crore, up 27.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Action Construction Equipment are:

Net Sales at Rs 556.33 crore in December 2022 up 27.43% from Rs. 436.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.49 crore in December 2022 up 69.87% from Rs. 27.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.54 crore in December 2022 up 57.01% from Rs. 44.29 crore in December 2021.

Action Construction Equipment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 556.33 491.83 436.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 556.33 491.83 436.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 410.43 358.76 353.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.27 -3.13 -5.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.83 23.79 24.76
Depreciation 4.38 3.97 3.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.48 67.37 24.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.48 41.07 35.45
Other Income 7.68 5.96 4.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.16 47.03 40.33
Interest 3.13 2.13 3.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.03 44.90 36.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 62.03 44.90 36.89
Tax 15.33 11.04 9.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.70 33.86 27.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.70 33.86 27.37
Minority Interest -0.21 0.11 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 46.49 33.97 27.37
Equity Share Capital 23.82 23.82 23.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.90 2.85 2.30
Diluted EPS 3.90 2.85 2.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.90 2.85 2.30
Diluted EPS 3.90 2.85 2.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited