English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Action Const Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 556.33 crore, up 27.43% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Action Construction Equipment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 556.33 crore in December 2022 up 27.43% from Rs. 436.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.49 crore in December 2022 up 69.87% from Rs. 27.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.54 crore in December 2022 up 57.01% from Rs. 44.29 crore in December 2021.

    Action Construction Equipment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations556.33491.83436.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations556.33491.83436.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials410.43358.76353.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.27-3.13-5.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.8323.7924.76
    Depreciation4.383.973.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.4867.3724.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.4841.0735.45
    Other Income7.685.964.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.1647.0340.33
    Interest3.132.133.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.0344.9036.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax62.0344.9036.89
    Tax15.3311.049.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.7033.8627.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.7033.8627.37
    Minority Interest-0.210.110.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates46.4933.9727.37
    Equity Share Capital23.8223.8223.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.902.852.30
    Diluted EPS3.902.852.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.902.852.30
    Diluted EPS3.902.852.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited