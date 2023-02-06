Action Const Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 556.33 crore, up 27.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 556.33 crore in December 2022 up 27.43% from Rs. 436.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.49 crore in December 2022 up 69.87% from Rs. 27.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.54 crore in December 2022 up 57.01% from Rs. 44.29 crore in December 2021.

Action Const EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.30 in December 2021.

