Acrysil India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 50.67 crore, up 28.64% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 50.67 crore in September 2018 up 28.64% from Rs. 39.39 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2018 up 70.87% from Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.46 crore in September 2018 up 45.11% from Rs. 5.83 crore in September 2017.

Acrysil India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.74 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.94 in September 2017.

Acrysil India shares closed at 551.75 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -2.67% returns over the last 6 months and 10.79% over the last 12 months.