Acrysil India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.94 crore, up 37.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.94 crore in March 2022 up 37.76% from Rs. 80.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.53 crore in March 2022 up 63.29% from Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.55 crore in March 2022 up 35.19% from Rs. 18.16 crore in March 2021.

Acrysil India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.87 in March 2021.

Acrysil India shares closed at 690.25 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.06% returns over the last 6 months and 113.34% over the last 12 months.