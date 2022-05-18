 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Acrysil India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.94 crore, up 37.76% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Acrysil (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.94 crore in March 2022 up 37.76% from Rs. 80.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.53 crore in March 2022 up 63.29% from Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.55 crore in March 2022 up 35.19% from Rs. 18.16 crore in March 2021.

Acrysil India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.87 in March 2021.

Acrysil India shares closed at 690.25 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.06% returns over the last 6 months and 113.34% over the last 12 months.

Acrysil (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 110.94 103.97 80.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 110.94 103.97 80.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 45.91 42.38 26.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.36 6.23 7.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.12 -4.12 1.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.33 6.10 4.67
Depreciation 4.68 4.49 3.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.05 32.95 26.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.73 15.94 10.78
Other Income 2.14 2.20 3.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.87 18.14 14.72
Interest 2.98 2.07 1.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.89 16.06 12.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.89 16.06 12.83
Tax 4.36 4.02 5.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.53 12.05 7.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.53 12.05 7.67
Equity Share Capital 5.34 5.34 5.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.69 4.51 2.87
Diluted EPS 4.67 4.49 2.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.69 4.51 2.87
Diluted EPS 4.67 4.49 2.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
