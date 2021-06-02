Acrysil India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 80.53 crore, up 61.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.53 crore in March 2021 up 61.33% from Rs. 49.92 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2021 up 351.72% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.16 crore in March 2021 up 129% from Rs. 7.93 crore in March 2020.

Acrysil India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.87 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2020.

Acrysil India shares closed at 556.85 on June 01, 2021 (NSE)