Acrysil India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 80.53 crore, up 61.33% Y-o-Y

June 02, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Acrysil (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.53 crore in March 2021 up 61.33% from Rs. 49.92 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2021 up 351.72% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.16 crore in March 2021 up 129% from Rs. 7.93 crore in March 2020.

Acrysil India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.87 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2020.

Acrysil India shares closed at 556.85 on June 01, 2021 (NSE)

Acrysil (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations80.5370.4349.92
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations80.5370.4349.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials26.2125.5217.66
Purchase of Traded Goods7.384.923.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.900.032.13
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.674.244.51
Depreciation3.442.953.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses26.1420.4215.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.7812.362.95
Other Income3.940.401.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.7212.754.67
Interest1.891.361.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.8311.392.69
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.8311.392.69
Tax5.162.960.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.678.431.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.678.431.70
Equity Share Capital5.345.345.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.873.160.65
Diluted EPS2.873.160.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.873.160.65
Diluted EPS2.873.160.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Acrysil India #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2021 01:11 pm

