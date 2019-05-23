Acrysil India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 49.44 crore, up 25.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.44 crore in March 2019 up 25.21% from Rs. 39.49 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2019 up 39.84% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.40 crore in March 2019 up 19.63% from Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2018.

Acrysil India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.38 in March 2018.

Acrysil India shares closed at 109.30 on May 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.29% returns over the last 6 months and 5.04% over the last 12 months.