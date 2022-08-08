 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Acrysil India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.44 crore, up 37.82% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Acrysil (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.44 crore in June 2022 up 37.82% from Rs. 78.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.32 crore in June 2022 down 13.53% from Rs. 14.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.86 crore in June 2022 up 1.66% from Rs. 23.47 crore in June 2021.

Acrysil India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.35 in June 2021.

Acrysil India shares closed at 645.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.88% returns over the last 6 months and -2.02% over the last 12 months.

Acrysil (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108.44 110.94 78.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 108.44 110.94 78.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 37.19 45.91 32.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.01 9.36 6.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.10 -12.12 -4.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.11 7.33 4.75
Depreciation 5.22 4.68 3.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.32 38.05 22.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.49 17.73 13.00
Other Income 0.15 2.14 7.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.64 19.87 20.09
Interest 2.09 2.98 1.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.55 16.89 18.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.55 16.89 18.31
Tax 4.23 4.36 4.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.32 12.53 14.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.32 12.53 14.25
Equity Share Capital 5.35 5.34 5.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.61 4.69 5.35
Diluted EPS 4.58 4.67 5.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.61 4.69 5.35
Diluted EPS 4.58 4.67 5.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:33 am
