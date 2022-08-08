Acrysil India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.44 crore, up 37.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.44 crore in June 2022 up 37.82% from Rs. 78.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.32 crore in June 2022 down 13.53% from Rs. 14.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.86 crore in June 2022 up 1.66% from Rs. 23.47 crore in June 2021.

Acrysil India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.35 in June 2021.

Acrysil India shares closed at 645.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.88% returns over the last 6 months and -2.02% over the last 12 months.