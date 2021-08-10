Acrysil India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 78.68 crore, up 117.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.68 crore in June 2021 up 117.62% from Rs. 36.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.25 crore in June 2021 up 254.95% from Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.47 crore in June 2021 up 144.99% from Rs. 9.58 crore in June 2020.

Acrysil India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.35 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.50 in June 2020.

Acrysil India shares closed at 648.75 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 182.43% returns over the last 6 months