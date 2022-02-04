Acrysil India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 103.97 crore, up 47.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.97 crore in December 2021 up 47.61% from Rs. 70.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.05 crore in December 2021 up 42.87% from Rs. 8.43 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.63 crore in December 2021 up 44.14% from Rs. 15.70 crore in December 2020.

Acrysil India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.51 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.16 in December 2020.

Acrysil India shares closed at 792.05 on February 03, 2022 (NSE)