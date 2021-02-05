Acrysil India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 70.43 crore, up 27.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.43 crore in December 2020 up 27.07% from Rs. 55.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.43 crore in December 2020 up 87.16% from Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.70 crore in December 2020 up 48.25% from Rs. 10.59 crore in December 2019.

Acrysil India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.72 in December 2019.

Acrysil India shares closed at 198.50 on February 04, 2021 (NSE)