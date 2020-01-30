Acrysil India Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 55.43 crore, up 9.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Acrysil (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.43 crore in December 2019 up 9.58% from Rs. 50.58 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2019 up 63.16% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.59 crore in December 2019 up 38.25% from Rs. 7.66 crore in December 2018.

Acrysil India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.32 in December 2018.

Acrysil India shares closed at 106.60 on January 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 19.78% returns over the last 6 months and -7.59% over the last 12 months.