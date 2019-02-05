Acrysil India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 50.58 crore, up 30.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.58 crore in December 2018 up 30.72% from Rs. 38.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2018 up 134.71% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.66 crore in December 2018 up 61.26% from Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2017.

Acrysil India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.27 in December 2017.

Acrysil India shares closed at 113.90 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.41% returns over the last 6 months and 7.32% over the last 12 months.