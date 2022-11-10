Acrysil India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.20 crore, up 16.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.20 crore in September 2022 up 16.58% from Rs. 119.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.25 crore in September 2022 down 47.73% from Rs. 17.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.70 crore in September 2022 down 21.37% from Rs. 28.87 crore in September 2021.

Acrysil India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.62 in September 2021.

Acrysil India shares closed at 527.55 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.80% returns over the last 6 months and -34.90% over the last 12 months.