    Acrysil India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.20 crore, up 16.58% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Acrysil (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 139.20 crore in September 2022 up 16.58% from Rs. 119.41 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.25 crore in September 2022 down 47.73% from Rs. 17.69 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.70 crore in September 2022 down 21.37% from Rs. 28.87 crore in September 2021.

    Acrysil India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.62 in September 2021.

    Acrysil India shares closed at 527.55 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.80% returns over the last 6 months and -34.90% over the last 12 months.

    Acrysil (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations139.20171.31119.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations139.20171.31119.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.2346.1548.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.7461.8013.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.37-18.10-8.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.5111.038.87
    Depreciation6.165.964.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.6636.7331.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.2727.7521.55
    Other Income0.270.132.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.5427.8824.46
    Interest3.812.961.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.7324.9222.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.7324.9222.47
    Tax3.336.134.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.4018.7917.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.4018.7917.82
    Minority Interest-0.16-0.10-0.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.2518.6917.69
    Equity Share Capital5.355.355.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.457.006.62
    Diluted EPS3.436.946.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.457.006.62
    Diluted EPS3.436.946.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Acrysil India #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:03 pm