Acrysil India Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 63.85 crore, Up 21.6% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Acrysil (India) are: Net Sales at Rs 63.85 crore in September 2018 Up 21.6% from Rs. 52.51 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2018 Up 41.02% from Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.80 crore in September 2018 Up 41.49% from Rs. 8.34 crore in September 2017. Acrysil India EPS has Increased to Rs. 11.00 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.80 in September 2017. Acrysil India shares closed at 509.90 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -10.05% returns over the last 6 months and 2.39% over the last 12 months. Acrysil (India) Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 63.85 60.22 52.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 63.85 60.22 52.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 20.99 20.43 14.97 Purchase of Traded Goods 8.79 6.03 7.28 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.81 -0.25 0.59 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.60 4.41 4.19 Depreciation 2.12 2.03 1.68 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 21.83 20.52 17.46 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.33 7.05 6.34 Other Income 2.34 0.92 0.32 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.68 7.97 6.66 Interest 2.02 1.92 1.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.65 6.05 5.63 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 7.65 6.05 5.63 Tax 1.84 1.67 1.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.81 4.38 4.13 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.81 4.38 4.13 Minority Interest -0.11 -0.05 -0.08 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.71 4.34 4.05 Equity Share Capital 5.19 5.19 5.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.00 8.36 7.80 Diluted EPS 11.00 8.36 7.80 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.00 8.36 7.80 Diluted EPS 11.00 8.36 7.80 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 31, 2018 05:37 pm