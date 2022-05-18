Acrysil India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.93 crore, up 38.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.93 crore in March 2022 up 38.06% from Rs. 100.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.36 crore in March 2022 up 25.48% from Rs. 13.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.39 crore in March 2022 up 21.08% from Rs. 25.10 crore in March 2021.

Acrysil India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.13 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.89 in March 2021.

Acrysil India shares closed at 690.25 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.06% returns over the last 6 months and 113.34% over the last 12 months.