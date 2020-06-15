Acrysil India Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 64.35 crore, down 1.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.35 crore in March 2020 down 1.44% from Rs. 65.30 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2020 down 6.33% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.29 crore in March 2020 up 14.5% from Rs. 9.86 crore in March 2019.

Acrysil India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2019.

Acrysil India shares closed at 73.00 on June 12, 2020 (BSE) and has given -23.60% returns over the last 6 months and -30.54% over the last 12 months.