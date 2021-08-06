Acrysil India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 97.55 crore, up 112.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.55 crore in June 2021 up 112.16% from Rs. 45.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.50 crore in June 2021 up 194.2% from Rs. 4.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.96 crore in June 2021 up 122.47% from Rs. 10.77 crore in June 2020.

Acrysil India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.72 in June 2020.

Acrysil India shares closed at 643.95 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 209.00% returns over the last 6 months