Acrysil India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 97.55 crore, up 112.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.55 crore in June 2021 up 112.16% from Rs. 45.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.50 crore in June 2021 up 194.2% from Rs. 4.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.96 crore in June 2021 up 122.47% from Rs. 10.77 crore in June 2020.

Acrysil India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.72 in June 2020.

Acrysil India shares closed at 578.00 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 91.99% returns over the last 6 months