Acrysil India Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 128.02 crore, up 46.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.02 crore in December 2021 up 46.34% from Rs. 87.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.26 crore in December 2021 up 42.61% from Rs. 12.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.17 crore in December 2021 up 46.81% from Rs. 20.55 crore in December 2020.

Acrysil India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.47 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.53 in December 2020.

Acrysil India shares closed at 792.05 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.81% returns over the last 6 months and 314.14% over the last 12 months.