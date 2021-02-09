Acrysil India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 87.48 crore, up 19.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.48 crore in December 2020 up 19.55% from Rs. 73.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.10 crore in December 2020 up 77.56% from Rs. 6.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.55 crore in December 2020 up 45.85% from Rs. 14.09 crore in December 2019.

Acrysil India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.53 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.60 in December 2019.

Acrysil India shares closed at 218.80 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)