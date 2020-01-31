Acrysil India Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 73.17 crore, up 17.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.17 crore in December 2019 up 17.58% from Rs. 62.23 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.82 crore in December 2019 up 124.21% from Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.09 crore in December 2019 up 56.73% from Rs. 8.99 crore in December 2018.

Acrysil India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.60 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.86 in December 2018.

Acrysil India shares closed at 105.65 on January 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 21.86% returns over the last 6 months and -7.32% over the last 12 months.