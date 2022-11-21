Acme Resources Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 51.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Acme Resources are:Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in September 2022 up 51.31% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 11.96% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.
Acme Resources EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.
|Acme Resources shares closed at 20.90 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.28% returns over the last 6 months and 61.39% over the last 12 months.
|Acme Resources
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.91
|1.57
|0.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.91
|1.57
|0.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.47
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.08
|0.35
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.94
|0.70
|0.47
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.39
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.94
|1.09
|0.47
|Interest
|0.14
|0.12
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.80
|0.98
|0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.80
|0.98
|0.28
|Tax
|0.43
|0.25
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.37
|0.72
|0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.37
|0.72
|0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|25.74
|25.74
|25.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.28
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.28
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.14
|0.28
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.14
|0.28
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited