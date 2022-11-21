Acme Resources Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 51.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in September 2022 up 51.31% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 11.96% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

Acme Resources EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.