Acme Resources Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, up 729.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in March 2022 up 729.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022 up 106.86% from Rs. 17.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022 up 107.94% from Rs. 22.43 crore in March 2021.

Acme Resources EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.71 in March 2021.

Acme Resources shares closed at 16.69 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.14% returns over the last 6 months and 23.26% over the last 12 months.