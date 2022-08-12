Acme Resources Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore, up 108.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore in June 2022 up 108.12% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022 up 154.1% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022 up 372.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

Acme Resources EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2021.

Acme Resources shares closed at 18.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.54% returns over the last 6 months and 24.16% over the last 12 months.