Acme Resources Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, down 47.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in June 2021 down 47.16% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2021 down 172.58% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Acme Resources shares closed at 12.95 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -22.55% returns over the last 6 months and 60.87% over the last 12 months.