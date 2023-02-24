Acme Resources Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, up 200.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in December 2022 up 200.95% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 up 5.28% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 down 11.48% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.