Acme Resources Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore, down 53.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore in December 2020 down 53.62% from Rs. 5.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 down 116.66% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 102.47% from Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2019.

Acme Resources shares closed at 18.75 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 108.80% returns over the last 6 months