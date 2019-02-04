Acme Resources Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.88 crore, up 90.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.88 crore in December 2018 up 90.94% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.20 crore in December 2018 down 3327.65% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.37 crore in December 2018 down 748.84% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2017.

Acme Resources shares closed at 13.50 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.34% returns over the last 6 months and -42.80% over the last 12 months.