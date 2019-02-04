Acme Resources Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.88 crore, up 90.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Acme Resources are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.88 crore in December 2018 up 90.94% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.20 crore in December 2018 down 3327.65% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.37 crore in December 2018 down 748.84% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2017.
Acme Resources shares closed at 13.50 on February 01, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.34% returns over the last 6 months and -42.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|Acme Resources
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.88
|1.38
|1.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.88
|1.38
|1.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|4.28
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.99
|-4.28
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.27
|0.44
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|0.14
|0.80
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.95
|0.33
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.44
|0.64
|-0.35
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.05
|1.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.37
|0.69
|1.27
|Interest
|0.82
|1.35
|1.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.19
|-0.66
|-0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.19
|-0.66
|-0.11
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.04
|-0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.20
|-0.62
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.20
|-0.62
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|25.74
|25.74
|25.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.57
|-0.24
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-3.57
|-0.24
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.57
|-0.24
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-3.57
|-0.24
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited