Acme Resources Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore, up 111.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore in September 2022 up 111.09% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2022 down 66.49% from Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2022 down 39.17% from Rs. 2.40 crore in September 2021.

Acme Resources EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in September 2021.

Acme Resources shares closed at 20.90 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 32.28% returns over the last 6 months and 61.39% over the last 12 months.