Acme Resources Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore, up 2020.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore in March 2022 up 2020.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022 up 111.27% from Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2022 up 112.32% from Rs. 22.24 crore in March 2021.

Acme Resources EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.56 in March 2021.

Acme Resources shares closed at 16.70 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)