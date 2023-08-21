Acme Resources Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.16 crore, up 4.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.16 crore in June 2023 up 4.1% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2023 up 41.3% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2023 up 38.89% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2022.

Acme Resources EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2022.

Acme Resources shares closed at 22.39 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.49% returns over the last 6 months and 16.31% over the last 12 months.